Sensex reclaims 80k mark, Nifty up over 1% on rally in blue-chips

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged more than 1 per cent on Monday, helped by a rally in blue-chip stocks and the BJP pulling off a stunning performance in Maharashtra, winning a record number of seats to propel the party-led ruling Mahayuti alliance to a landslide victory.

Besides, heavy buying in capital goods, energy and banking stocks also boosted investor sentiments, traders said.

Extending its previous day’s sharp rally, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 992.74 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 80,109.85.

During the day, it soared 1,355.97 points or 1.71 per cent to 80,473.08.

As many as 2,697 stocks advanced, 1,352 declined, and 165 remained unchanged.

The NSE Nifty surged 314.65 points or 1.32 per cent to 24,221.90.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared Rs 14,20,004.4 crore to Rs 4,39,58,912.41 crore ($5.22 trillion).

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Maruti, Asian Paints and HCL Tech were the laggards.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.86 per cent and the midcap index went up by 1.61 per cent.

All sectoral indices ended higher. Industrials soared 3.29 per cent, capital goods (3.27 per cent), oil & gas (3.26 per cent), energy (2.56 per cent), realty (2.22 per cent), bankex (2.06 per cent), financial services (1.89 per cent) and healthcare (0.97 per cent).

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red.

European markets were trading in the green.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,278.37 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,961.32 points or 2.54 per cent to settle at 79,117.11 on Friday.

The Nifty soared 557.35 points or 2.39 per cent to 23,907.25.