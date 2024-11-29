Sensex rebounds 759 points, Nifty ends above 24,100 on gains in Airtel, Reliance Industries

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rallied 759 points while Nifty closed above 24,100 on Friday following buying in frontline stocks Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 759.05 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 79,802.79. During the day, it soared 880.16 points or 1.11 per cent to 79,923.90.

The NSE Nifty climbed 216.95 points or 0.91 per cent to 24,131.10.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers. Power Grid, Nestle, State Bank of India and Infosys were the laggards.

The BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.76 per cent and midcap index went up by 0.31 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, BSE healthcare jumped the most 2.05 per cent, followed by telecommunication (1.53 per cent), utilities (1.46 per cent), energy (1.09 per cent), commodities (1.04 per cent) and teck (1.02 per cent). Realty emerged as the only laggard.

As many as 2,347 stocks advanced while 1,606 declined and 97 remained unchanged on the BSE. On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark jumped 685.68 points or 0.86 per cent and the Nifty climbed 223.85 points or 0.93 per cent.

The rupee plunged 13 paise to settle at a fresh all-time low of 84.60 against US dollar on Friday, dragged down by unabated foreign fund outflows even as weak domestic macroeconomic data jolted the overall sentiment.

The BSE benchmark slumped 1,190.34 points or 1.48 per cent to settle at 79,043.74 on Thursday. The Nifty tumbled 360.75 points or 1.49 per cent to 23,914.15.