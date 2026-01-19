Sensex, Nifty succumb to selling pressure in blue-chips Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank

Mumbai: Stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday, tracking deep losses in heavyweights Reliance Industries, Eternal, and ICICI Bank amid rising geopolitical tensions and renewed global tariff concerns.

Besides, subdued quarterly results, ongoing weakness in the rupee and unabated flight of foreign capital from Indian equities also made investors jittery, traders said.

Amid cautious investor sentiment, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 324.17 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 83,246.18.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 108.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 25,585.50.

A total of 3,074 stocks declined, while 1,227 advanced and 182 remained unchanged on the BSE.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Reliance Industries dropped 3.04 per cent after the company reported a flat net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the third quarter, as a decline in gas production and weakness in its retail business offset gains in other segments.

ICICI Bank, Eternal, Titan, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were also among the laggards.

ICICI Bank dipped 2.26 per cent after its consolidated profit for the December quarter declined 2.68 per cent to Rs 12,537.98 crore.

However, InterGlobe Aviation, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

The BSE smallcap gauge dropped 1.28 per cent, and the midcap index dipped 0.43 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, realty tanked 1.94 per cent, energy lost 1.50 per cent, oil & gas (1.32 per cent), telecommunication (1.08 per cent), utilities (0.94 per cent), consumer discretionary (0.71 per cent) and consumer durables (0.57 per cent). BSE FMCG, auto, capital goods and services were the gainers.