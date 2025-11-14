Sensex, Nifty settle with modest gains amid volatile trade on buying in blue-chip stocks

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty reversed early losses to end modestly higher on Friday as investors turned to buying blue-chip stocks at beaten down prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark began the trade on a negative note by declining 449.35 points, or 0.53 per cent to 84,029.32.

The NSE Nifty started the day off lower by 138.35 points or 0.53 per cent to 25,740.80.

However, both the benchmark indices showed some recovery at the fag end before closing the session with gains for the fourth day in a row.

The BSE Sensex ended 84.11 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 84,562.78, while the NSE Nifty went up 30.90 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 25,910.05.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Trent, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, ITC, PowerGrid, Tata Motors Ltd’s Commercial Vehicles business, and Bajaj Finserv were the gainers.

Infosys, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki India, and L&T were the laggards.

The rupee rose 4 paise to close at 88.66 against the US dollar on Friday.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended with a gain of 12.16 points at 84,478.67. The NSE Nifty closed the session in green with just 3.35 points, at 25,879.15.