Sensex & Nifty settle lower amid selling in IT stocks and fresh foreign fund outflows

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower on Thursday following selling in IT and banking shares and investors remaining in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the outcome of the US-India trade talks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 375.24 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 82,259.24. During the day, it fell by 415.21 points or 0.50 per cent to 82,219.27.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed lower by 100.60 points or 0.40 per cent to 25,111.45.

Fresh foreign fund outflows and subdued quarterly earnings dented investors’ sentiment, experts said.

Among Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra declined nearly 3 per cent after its June quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. IT services firm Tech Mahindra reported a nearly 34 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,140.6 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, on the back of growth in communications and financial services verticals.

Infosys, HCL Tech, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services and Axis Bank were also among the laggards.

However, Tata Steel, Trent, Titan and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

The BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.30 per cent and midcap index went up by 0.07 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, BSE Focused IT tanked 1.47 per cent, followed by IT (1.33 per cent), teck (1.06 per cent), bankex (0.51 per cent) and utilities (0.25 per cent).

Realty jumped 1.22 per cent, metal climbed 0.62 per cent, commodities (0.42 per cent), healthcare (0.28 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.25 per cent).