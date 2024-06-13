Sensex, Nifty scale new record peaks as inflation cools off

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record levels on Thursday after lower inflation numbers raised hopes of an interest rate cut by the RBI.



Besides, heavy buying in capital goods, consumer durable and industrial stocks also helped the indices, traders said.

Retail inflation continued its downward slide to reach a one-year low of 4.75 per cent in May due to a marginal decline of prices in the food basket and remained within the Reserve Bank’s comfort zone of below 6 per cent, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Rising for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 538.89 points or 0.70 to hit its lifetime peak of 77,145.46. It ended at a fresh record high at 76,810.90, up 204.33 points or 0.27 per cent.

A total of 2,345 stocks advanced, 1,539 declined, and 100 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Tracking the rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of Rs 4,31,67,541.81 crore ($5.17 trillion). In two days, investors’ wealth has risen by Rs 4.72 lakh crore.

The NSE Nifty rallied 75.95 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 23,398.90. During the day, it climbed 158.1 points or 0.67 per cent to its record peak of 23,481.05.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and Nestle were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and ITC were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.89 per cent, and midcap index rallied 0.79 per cent.

Among the indices, realty jumped 2.15 per cent, capital goods (2.05 per cent), industrials (1.67 per cent), IT (1.08 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.88 per cent).

In contrast, telecommunication, bankex and metal were the laggards.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.71 per cent to $82.01 a barrel.