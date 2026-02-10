Sensex, Nifty rally for 3rd straight day buoyed by global cues & end of tariff uncertainties

Mumbai: Stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rallied for the third straight session on Tuesday buoyed by firm global cues and end of tariff uncertainties over India-US trade deal optimism, even as investors booked profit at higher levels.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 208.17 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 84,273.92.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 67.85 points, or 0.26 per cent, to finish at 25,935.15.

Among the Sensex constituents, Eternal, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, Titan and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers.

On the other hand, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports and ITC were among the laggards.

A total of 2,587 stocks advanced, while 1,675 declined and 145 remained unchanged on the BSE.

BSE Smallcap Select index rose 0.40 per cent, while Midcap Select index went lower by 0.31 per cent.

The rupee pared initial losses and settled on a positive note on Tuesday, higher by 10 paise at 90.56 against the US dollar, supported by positive cues from domestic equities and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,254.64 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.