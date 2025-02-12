Sensex & Nifty fall for sixth day dragged by FII outflows

Mumbai: Stock markets closed lower for the sixth straight day on Wednesday with Sensex falling by 122 points on unabated foreign fund outflows and trade war worries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which had tanked more than 900 points intra-day, closed at 76,171.08, down by 122.52 points or 0.16 percent following a recovery in financial stocks in the last hour.

During the day, the benchmark tanked 905.21 points or 1.18 percent to sink below the 76,000-level to hit a low of 75,388.39.

The NSE Nifty dipped 26.55 points or 0.12 percent to 23,045.25, marking its sixth straight day of losses. Intra-day, it tumbled 273.45 points or 1.18 percent to 22,798.35, falling below the crucial 23,000-mark. Since February 4, the BSE bellwether gauge has slumped 2,412.73 points or 3.07 percent, while the Nifty tanked 694 points or 2.92

percent.