Sensex, Nifty extend losses into 3rd session on FII outflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty nursed losses for the third consecutive session on Friday, in lockstep with a weak trend in global equities as concerns over economic growth and quarterly earnings sapped risk appetite.

Surging crude oil prices and a strengthening dollar index also hit investor sentiment.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,378.91. During the day, the benchmark gyrated 820.15 points between the intraday high of 77,919.70 and a low of 77,099.55.

As many as 3,167 stocks declined, 827 advanced and 84 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The NSE Nifty dropped 95 points or 0.40 per cent to 23,431.50.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,844.2 points or 2.32 per cent, and the Nifty dropped 573.25 points or 2.38 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms diminished by Rs 12,07,314.99 crore to Rs 4,29,67,835.05 crore ($5 trillion) in the three days.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Adani Ports and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services jumped nearly 6 per cent after the IT services company reported an 11.95 per cent jump in the December quarter net profit to Rs 12,380 crore.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv were the other big gainers.

The BSE smallcap gauge dropped 2.40 per cent, and the midcap index declined 2.13 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, power tanked 3.07 per cent, utilities (2.86 per cent), realty (2.64 per cent), industrials (2.08 per cent), commodities (2.05 per cent) and consumer durables (1.98 per cent).

BSE Focused IT jumped 3.17 per cent, IT (2.65 per cent) and tech (2.24 per cent) were the biggest gainers.

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 7,170.87 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.02 per cent to $78.47 a barrel.