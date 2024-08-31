Sensex, Nifty extend gains to scale fresh peaks

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty marched higher to scale fresh lifetime closing peaks on Friday, tracking a largely firm trend in global markets and renewed foreign fund inflows amid the US rate cut hopes gathering momentum.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped Rs 10,00,028 crore to Rs 4,64,39,993.77 crore ($5.54 trillion) in nine trading days.

Rallying for the ninth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 231.16 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,365.77. A total of 2,228 stocks advanced, while 1,701 declined and 116 remained unchanged on the BSE.

In its best winning streak since its launch in 1996, the NSE Nifty soared 83.95 points or 0.33 per cent to hit a new lifetime closing high of 25,235.90, taking its victorious run to the 12th day in a row.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,279.56 points or 1.57 per cent, and the Nifty soared 412.75 points or 1.66 per cent.

In nine days of rally, the BSE benchmark surged 1,941.09 points or 2.41 per cent. The Nifty zoomed 1,096.9 points or 4.54 per cent in 12 sessions.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and ITC were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.75 per cent, and the midcap index climbed 0.53 per cent. All indices ended higher. Realty surged 1.88 per cent, healthcare jumped 1.41 per cent, utilities (0.77 per cent), commodities (0.70 per cent), tech (0.63 per cent) & services (0.61 per cent).

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 4 paise at 83.85 against the US dollar on Friday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities and the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.