Sensex, Nifty extend gains for third day on strong global cues

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the third session on the trot on Thursday, helped by a rally in global markets after lower-than-expected consumer inflation in the US ignited hopes of more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The 30-share BSE index climbed 318.74 points or 0.42 per cent to revisit 77,000 level at 77,042.82. On the similar lines, the NSE Nifty rallied 98.60 points or 0.42 per cent to 23,311.80.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the biggest gainers.

In contrast, HCL Tech, Nestle, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.43 per cent while the midcap index climbed 0.92 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, services jumped 1.93 per cent, industrials (1.73 per cent), metal (1.63 per cent), telecom (1.61 per cent), capital goods (1.56 per cent) and commodities (1.51 per cent). IT, Consumer durables, teck and BSE-focused IT were the laggards. PTI