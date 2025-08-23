Sensex, Nifty dive nearly 1% on selling in HDFC Bank & Reliance

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell sharply by nearly 1 per cent on Friday, snapping their six-day winning streak, as investors turned cautious ahead of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address amid growing global trade uncertainties triggered by Trump tariffs.

Intense selling in market heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also dampened risk appetite, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 693.86 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 81,306.85. During the day, it plunged 708.94 points or 0.86 per cent to 81,291.77.

As many as 2,316 stocks declined while 1,765 advanced and 159 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 213.65 points or 0.85 per cent to 24,870.10.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark jumped 709.19 points or 0.87 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 238.8 points or 0.96 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, ITC, HCL Tech, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and Tech Mahindra were among the major laggards.

However, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bharat Electronics and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

The BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.35 per cent, and the midcap index dipped 0.23 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, metal tanked 1.27 per cent, commodities (1.08 per cent), bankex (1.06 per cent), financial services (0.84 per cent), oil & gas (0.80 per cent), BSE Focused IT (0.77 per cent) and IT (0.77 per cent). BSE Healthcare, telecommunication and capital goods were the gainers.

The rupee fell 27 paise to close at 87.52 against the US dollar on Friday as domestic equity markets ended weaker and the US dollar strengthened ahead of the speech of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

In the six-day rally to Thursday, the BSE benchmark has climbed 1,765 points or 2.14 per cent, and the Nifty rallied 596 points or 2.4 per cent.

FIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,246.51 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.24 per cent to $67.52 a barrel.

On Thursday, the Sensex climbed 142.87 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 82,000.71. The Nifty rose by 33.20 points or 0.13 per cent to 25,083.75.