Sensex, Nifty decline on selling in banking and financial stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Wednesday, as selling pressure in banking and financial stocks amid a bearish trend in global markets unnerved investors. Besides, weak earnings numbers and persistent foreign fund outflows hit market sentiments, traders said. The BSE Sensex tumbled 426.85 points or 0.53 per cent to settle at 79,942.18. During the session, the index hit a high of 80,435.61 and low of 79,821.99.

The NSE Nifty dropped 126 points or 0.51 per cent to 24,340.85. A moderation in FII selling and a slight correction in the valuation of the domestic equities are positive signals for the Indian market, traders said.

Infosys, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, NTPC and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, ITC and UltraTech Cement defied market trends and ended in positive territory.