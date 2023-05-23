Sensex, Nifty close marginally up in volatile trade; rise for 3rd straight day

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty eked out gains in volatile trade to extend the winning streak to a third straight day on Tuesday amid weak trends in global markets as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.

Fag-end selling dragged the 30-share BSE Sensex down from its intra-day high level to settle at 61,981.79 with marginal gains of 18.11 points or 0.03 per cent. During the day, the barometer jumped 281.51 points or 0.45 per cent to 62,245.19. The NSE Nifty rose by 33.60 points or 0.18 per cent to end at 18,348, driven by gains in Adani group stocks.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, ITC, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Wipro, Infosys and Maruti were the major gainers. Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.43 per cent and smallcap index gained 0.11 per cent. Among the indices, utilities jumped 1.37 per cent, power gained 1.18 per cent, oil & gas (0.92 per cent), commodities (0.91 per cent) and energy (0.66 per cent). Industrials, IT, capital goods, consumer durables, teck and realty were the laggards. In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower, while Seoul ended in green.