Sensex, Nifty close lower in highly volatile trade and heavy losses in Larsen & Toubro

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared early gains to close marginally lower in highly volatile trade on Thursday dragged by heavy losses in Larsen & Toubro and cautious trading ahead of the release of domestic inflation data.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 35.68 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 61,904.52 after hitting the crucial 62,000 mark in opening deals. During the day, it hit a low of 61,823.07 and a high of 62,168.22.

The NSE Nifty dipped 18.10 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 18,297 with 21 of its components ending in the red while 29 in the green.

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro tumbled over 5 per cent after the firm said its Non-Executive Chairman A M Naik has decided to step down from the post.

ITC, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the other laggards.

However, Asian Paints rose the most by 3.22 per cent after it posted a 43.97 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,258.41 crore for the fourth quarter.

Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement and Maruti were the gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.68 per cent and midcap index gained 0.36 per cent.

The rupee depreciated by 15 paise to close at 82.09 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking a strong American currency and rising crude oil prices in overseas markets.