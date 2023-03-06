Sensex, Nifty close higher for 2nd day

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for a second session in a row on Monday on gains in IT, financial and auto stocks following strong global trends.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rose by 415.49 points or 0.69 per cent to close at 60,224.46 with 25 of its constituents ending in the green.

The barometer opened higher and spurted further nearly 690 points to touch a high of 60,498.48 in the day trade.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange advanced 117.10 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at 17,711.45. As many as 39 NIfty shares closed in the green. Gains in global markets following the US markets closing higher on Friday after positive economic data bolstered the investor sentiment, analysts said. Among Sensex stocks, Tata Motors rose the most by 2.79 per cent. NTPC, Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS, HDFC twins, Tata Motors, ITC, Power Grid and Bajaj Finserv were among the major gainers. Tata Steel fell the most by 1.22 per cent. L&T, Sun Pharmaceuticals, IndusInd Bank and Ultratech Cement were among the losers.

After the gap-up start, the Nifty index inched higher to 17,799.95. However, profit taking in index majors across sectors trimmed the gains as the day progressed.

Meanwhile, a mixed trend on the sectoral trend kept the participants busy wherein energy, IT and auto performed well. Buoyancy on the global front is helping the index to stage recovery, however, multiple hurdles are capping the upside on every uptick, Mishra added.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap rose by 0.72 per cent or 177.66 points to 24,773.55 while the Smallcap advanced 0.90 per cent or 249.63 points to 28,096.03. Among sectoral indices, BSE Power spurted 2.5 per cent, BSE Oil & Gas by 1.9 per cent, BSE Energy by 1.74 per cent, BSE IT by 1.23 per cent, and BSE Teck 1.13 per cent.