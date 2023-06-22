Sensex, Nifty close at all-time highs

: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied to close at all-time highs on Wednesday driven by buying in index majors HDFC twins and Reliance Industries. Positive trends in European markets also added to the momentum in domestic equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 195.45 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 63,523.15. During the day, it jumped 260.61 points or 0.41 per cent to its all-time intra-day peak of 63,588.31.

On December 1 last year, the Sensex hit its intra-day record peak of 63,583.07.

The NSE Nifty advanced 40.15 points or 0.21 per cent to end at its lifetime closing peak of 18,856.85. The stock touched an intra-day high of 18,875.90.