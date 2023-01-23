Sensex, Nifty advance on gains in IT & financial shares, global cues

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 319 points on Monday on gains in IT and financial stocks after positive quarterly results amid supportive global cues.

Snapping its two-day sliding streak, the 30-share BSE barometer rose by 319.90 or 0.53 per cent to close at 60,941.67.

The index opened higher and gained more than 400 points to scale the 61,000 level. It touched a high of 61,113.27 and a low of 60,761.88 in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 90.90 points or 0.5 per cent to settle at 18,118.55 as 32 of its stocks advanced while 18 declined. The index moved between 18,162.60 and 18,063.45 during the day.

Among Sensex stocks, Hindustan Unilever rose the most by 1.89 per cent. Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, SBI, Kotak Bank, HDFC twins, and Nestle were among major gainers.

ICICI Bank closed flat after the second largest private sector lender on Saturday reported a 34.5 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8,792 crore in the December 2022 quarter, helped by an overall healthy performance.

Kotak Mahindra Bank spurted 1.13 per cent after posting a 31 per cent growth in Q3 net income at Rs 2,792 crore.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement was the biggest loser, falling by 4.62 per cent. NTPC, Tata Steel, L&T, Reliance Industries and Titan were also among the laggards.