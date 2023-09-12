Sensex logs 8th day of gain, Nifty slips from record high

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex closed higher by 94 points while the broader Nifty retreated from record high levels in a volatile trading on Tuesday as investors turned cautious amid high valuation concerns.

Rising for an eighth day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 94.05 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 67,221.13. During the day, it jumped 412.02 points or 0.61 per cent to 67,539.10.

The broader Nifty, however, pared all its gains and ended marginally lower by 3.15 points or 0.02 per cent at 19,993.20. During the day, the 50-issue barometer climbed 114 points or 0.57 per cent to hit its all-time high of 20,110.35.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Nestle, ITC and Sun Pharma were the major

gainers.

Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge tumbled 4.02 per cent and midcap index fell by 2.96 per cent.

Among the indices, utilities tanked 3.74 per cent, power declined by 3.66 per cent, telecommunication (3.63 per cent), realty (3.26 per cent), oil & gas (3.07 per cent), energy (2.77 per cent) and industrials (2.76 per cent).