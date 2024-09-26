Sensex jumps 666 pts to record high, Nifty closes above 26,200

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rallied 666 points to close at a fresh record high on Thursday following buying in auto and banking shares amid gains in global markets.



The BSE Sensex jumped 666.25 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at a record high of 85,836.12 amid monthly expiry in the derivatives segment. As many as 28 Sensex stocks advanced and two declined.

During the day, it reached a record intra-day peak of 85,930.43, surging 760.56 points or 0.89 per cent. The benchmark is just 69.57 points away from the 86,000-peak.

Rallying for the sixth day in a row, the NSE Nifty climbed 211.90 points or 0.81 per cent to close at a record high of 26,216.05. During the day, it soared 246.75 points or 0.94 per cent to hit a fresh intra-day lifetime peak of 26,250.90.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Maruti jumped nearly 5 per cent. Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance and Nestle were the other big gainers.

Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were the laggards.

“China’s recent economic stimulus announcement has greatly enhanced investor confidence, resulting in significant positive momentum in global markets, especially within Asian indices. Moreover, the market is maintaining an optimistic outlook in response to stable US economic data,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said. Concurrently, the Indian market is reaching new highs, anticipating a strong recovery in corporate earnings for the H2FY25, fuelled by expected government expenditure, Nair added.

The BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.39 per cent while midcap index ended flat, marginally down 0.01 per cent.

Among the indices, auto jumped 2.23 per cent, metal (2.08 per cent), commodities (1.32 per cent), FMCG (0.84 per cent), consumer discretionary (0.75 per cent) and services (0.64 per cent). Industrials, telecommunication and utilities were the laggards.

The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to settle at 83.66 against the US dollar on Thursday due to month-end dollar demand from importers.

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 973.94 crore on Wednesday while Domestic Institutional Investors were buyers as they bought equities worth Rs 1,778.99 crore, according to exchange data.