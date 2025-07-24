Sensex jumps 540 points on buying in banks, oil shares

mumbai: Benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 540 points while Nifty closed above the 25,200 level on Wednesday on heavy buying in banking giants and oil shares and a positive trend in Asian markets after Japan secured a trade deal with

the US.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 539.83 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 82,726.64. During the day, it surged 599.62 points or 0.72 per cent to 82,786.43.

The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 159 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 25,219.90 as 37 of its constituents advanced and 13 declined.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors rose the most by 2.51 per cent. Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were also the major gainers.

Private banking giants HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank hit their 52-week high levels intra-day before settling nearly 1 per cent higher.

Value buying in Reliance Industries, following five days of losses, also supported the rally. RIL shares closed higher by 0.83 per cent.

However, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics and ITC were among the laggards.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.24 per cent and smallcap index went up by 0.05 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, telecommunication jumped 1.14 per cent, followed by auto (0.86 per cent), bankex (0.75 per cent), teck (0.74 per cent), financial services (0.70 per cent), healthcare (0.70 per cent) and energy (0.65

per cent).