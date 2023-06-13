Sensex jumps 418 pts to close at 6-mth high, Nifty above 17,700 mark on macro data push

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex spurted 418 points to settle at more than six-month high while Nifty closed above the 17,700 mark on Tuesday on positive domestic macroeconomic data and gains in global markets.

Buying in index majors Reliance Industries and ITC also added to the optimism in equities.

Climbing for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 418.45 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at 63,143.16, a level not seen since December 1 when the barometer closed at an all-time high. During the day, the index advanced 452.76 points or 0.72 per cent to 63,177.47.

The NSE Nifty climbed 114.65 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 18,716.15.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Titan, Asian Paints, Reliance, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Nestle and ICICI Bank were the major gainers. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

"The sustained flow of better-than-expected domestic macroeconomic data kept the market mood afloat, with the Nifty midcap trading to all-time highs..

"Attention now turns to the release of US inflation data and the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcement, where the view is optimistic on keeping rates on hold," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Retail inflation declined to a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May, mainly on account of softening prices of food and fuel items. This is the fourth straight month when retail inflation has declined and the third straight month of Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation remaining within the RBI's comfort zone of below 6 per cent.

India's industrial production growth rose to 4.2 per cent in April from 1.7 per cent in March 2023, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing and mining sectors, according to official data released on Monda.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.17 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.82 per cent.

Among the indices, realty rallied 2.94 per cent, consumer durables zoomed 1.80 per cent, telecommunication (1.69 per cent), FMCG (1.38 per cent), healthcare (1.04 per cent), metal (1.03 per cent) and commodities (0.90 per cent).

Services emerged as the only laggard.