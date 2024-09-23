Sensex jumps 384 points to record high for 3rd day in row

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 384 points to close at a new all-time high on Monday, driven by gains in energy, select banking and auto shares amid continued optimism over the US Fed rate cut and positive Asian markets.

Rallying for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 384.30 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at an all-time high of 84,928.61.

The NSE Nifty rose 148.10 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at a record peak of 25,939.05.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest gainer, rising by 3.29 per cent.

SBI rose by 2.55 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 2.25 per cent and Kotak Bank by 1.71 per cent.

Gains HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever helped the index hit all-time high.

UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, and Tata Steel were also among the gainers.

ICICI Bank, on the other hand, dropped the most by 1.25 per cent, capping Sensex gains. IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.