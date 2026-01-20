Sensex falls over 1K pts to below 83,000 amid widespread selloff

Mumbai: Equity benchmark index Sensex on Tuesday plunged over 1,000 points to sink below the 83,000 level due to widespread selloff tracking sluggish global markets amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Besides, continued weakness in the rupee and persistent foreign fund outflows dented investors’ sentiment, traders said.

Extending its previous day’s decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,065.71 points, or 1.28 per cent, to settle at 82,180.47. During the day, it dropped 1,235.6 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 82,010.58.

A total of 3,503 stocks declined while 780 advanced and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 353 points, or 1.38 per cent, to end at 25,232.50.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 9,86,093.96 crore to Rs 4,55,82,683.29 crore ($5.01 trillion), mirroring a bearish trend in equities.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal declined by 4.02 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance (3.88 per cent), Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv.

HDFC Bank emerged as the only gainer from the pack.

The BSE smallcap gauge tumbled 2.74 per cent, and the midcap index dropped 2.52 per cent.

Realty dived 5.21 per cent, services tanked 2.89 per cent, capital goods (2.76 per cent), consumer discretionary (2.73 per cent), consumer durables (2.71 per cent), telecommunication (2.42 per cent), auto (2.36 per cent) and power (2.23 per cent).

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,262.82 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers as they bought stocks worth Rs 4,234.30 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, went up by 0.09 per cent to $63.91 per barrel.

On Monday, the Sensex declined 324.17 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 83,246.18. The Nifty dropped 108.85 points or 0.42 per cent to 25,585.50.