Sensex falls by 153 pts, Reliance major drag after weak Q2 results

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex closed lower by nearly 153 points on Tuesday due to selling in index major Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank as weak quarterly results and spike in inflation dented investor sentiment.

Paring early gains, the BSE Sensex declined 152.93 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 81,820.12.

The NSE Nifty settled lower by 70.60 points or 0.28 per cent to 25,057.35.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti were the biggest laggards.

ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement and HCL Technologies were among

the gainers.

Among the indices, metal tanked 1.56 per cent, auto declined 0.67 per cent, energy (0.39 per cent), commodities (0.23 per cent), IT (0.22 per cent) and oil & gas (0.03

per cent).

Realty jumped 2.07 per cent, services (0.85 per cent), industrials (0.69 per cent), consumer durables (0.41 per cent) and capital goods (0.41 per cent).