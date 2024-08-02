Sensex falls 885 pts, Nifty retreats from 25K level amid global selloff

Mumbai: Halting its five-day winning run, benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 885 points on Friday due to profit-taking in metal, auto and IT stocks in line with a global selloff triggered by weak US macro data.



The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 885.60 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 80,981.95 with 25 of its components declining and five ending with gains.

During the day, it nosedived 998.64 points or 1.21 per cent to hit an intra-day low of 80,868.91.

Retreating from its record 25,000 level, the broader Nifty of NSE plummeted 293.20 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 24,717.70. The 50-issue index fell 324.05 points or 1.29 per cent to 24,686.85 during the session.

From Sensex shares, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the laggards.

HDFC Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

The BSE SmallCap gauge fell 0.58 per cent and MidCap by 1.19 per cent in the broader market.

Among the indices, realty tumbled by 3.56 per cent, metal by 3 per cent, auto by 2.97 per cent, IT by 2.05 per cent, commodities by 1.83 per cent, tech by 1.79 per cent and capital goods by 1.70 per cent were the laggards.

Healthcare was the only gainer.

Investors wealth eroded by Rs 4.46 lakh crore in a single-day on Friday. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 4,46,003.7 crore to Rs 4,57,16,946.13 crore ($5.46 trillion).

Omaxe’s shares continues its slide show after declining 5 per cent — its lower circuit limit — following Sebi restrictions on the realty firm, its Chairman, MD, and three others from the securities market for two years for misrepresenting the company’s financials.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.77 per cent to $80.13 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,089.28 crore in the capital markets on Thursday.