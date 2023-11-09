Sensex declines over 143 points on unabated foreign fund outflows, weak global trends

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex declined by over 143 points while Nifty slipped below the 19,400 level on Thursday due to selling in IT, FMCG and oil shares and foreign fund outflows.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 143.41 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 64,832.20. During the day, it fell 206.85 points or 0.31 per cent to 64,768.76.

The broader Nifty dipped 48.20 points or 0.25 per cent to 19,395.30.

Among the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever fell the most by 1.58 per cent. Tech Mahindra declined 1.33 per cent, Infosys by 1.22 per cent, and Reliance Industries by 1.11 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and UltraTech Cement also closed lower.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti were among the gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.27 per cent while the midcap index gained 0.06 per cent.

Among the indices, FMCG fell by 0.88 per cent, oil & gas declined 0.75 per cent, IT (0.74 per cent), teck (0.72 per cent), services (0.66 per cent) and consumer durables (0.62 per cent).

Consumer Discretionary, healthcare, utilities, auto and realty were among the gainers.

The rupee stayed range-bound and settled 1 paisa higher at 83.29 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a negative trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund

outflows.