Sensex decline 451 points on selling in RIL, HDFC bank

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex declined by nearly 451 points on Monday due to selling in heavyweight stocks HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries, weak global trends and unabated foreign fund outflows.

In a volatile trading session, the 30-share BSE barometer dropped by 450.94 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 78,248.13. As many as 23 of its constituents closed lower while seven closed with gains.

The barometer opened lower but recovered losses in the mid session to hit a high of 79,092.70.

The index failed to hold onto gains in the second half due to selling in bluechips and tanked 621.94 points or 0.79 per cent to touch a low of 78,077.13.

The NSE Nifty declined 168.50 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 23,644.90 as 38 of its components fell and 11 closed higher.

Among Sensex shares, Tata Motors fell the most by 2.24 per cent. Titan, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were among the laggards.

Zomato, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

The BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.47 per cent and midcap index went up by 0.13 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, metal tanked 1.89 per cent and capital goods dropped 1.84 per cent. Services (1.46 per cent), auto (1.36 per cent), industrials (1.32 per cent) and commodities (1.16 per cent) also closed lower.

BSE Healthcare, IT, telecommunication, teck and BSE Focused IT were the gainers.

As many as 2,636 stocks declined while 1,487 advanced and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,323.29 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.05 per cent to $74.13 a barrel.