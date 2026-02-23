Sensex climbs 480 points as investors cheer US court tariff verdict; PSU bank, auto stocks shine

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Monday, tracking gains in PSU bank, auto and financial stocks, as investors’ sentiments improved after the US Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration’s sweeping tariffs.

Extending its winning streak for a second consecutive session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 479.95 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 83,294.66.

A total of 2,435 stocks declined, while 1,894 advanced and 168 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 141.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 25,713.

Adani Ports was the biggest gainer from the Sensex pack, rising 2.98 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, PowerGrid, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra and L&T were the major gainers.

On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Trent, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, ITC, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Eternal, Tata Steel, and IndiGo ended in losses.

Among the sectoral indices, PSU Bank increased the most by 1.4 per cent, followed by Services by 0.97 per cent, Hospitals by 0.89 per cent, Healthcare by 0.76 per cent, Power by 0.72 per cent, Auto by 0.71 per cent, Financial Services by 0.65 per cent, FMCG by 0.54 per cent, and Utilities by 0.52 per cent.

The rupee gained 5 paise to settle at 90.89 against the US dollar on Monday, aided by a sharp fall in global crude oil prices and a weaker greenback amid renewed global trade-related uncertainties.