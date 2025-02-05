Sensex and Nifty rebound nearly 2% to 1-month high

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday in line with a recovery in Asian peers after US President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,397.07 points or 1.81 per cent to settle at a month’s high of 78,583.81.

During the day, it surged 1,471.85 points or 1.90 per cent to 78,658.59.

The NSE Nifty soared 378.20 points or 1.62 per cent to 23,739.25, a level not seen since January 3.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged Rs 5,95,996.51 crore to Rs 4,25,50,826.11 crore ($4.88 trillion).

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Larsen & Toubro rallied nearly 5 per cent. Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints were also among the major gainers. ITC Hotels, Zomato, Nestle and Maruti were among the laggards.

The BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.35 per cent and smallcap index surged 1.20 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, capital goods rallied 3.42 per cent, industrials (2.59 per cent), energy (2.50 per cent), oil & gas (2.40 per cent), power (2.31 per cent), and financial services (2 per cent). BSE FMCG emerged as the only laggard.

As many as 2,509 stocks advanced while 1,410 declined and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.05 per cent to $75.16 a barrel. FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,958.37 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.