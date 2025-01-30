Sensex and Nifty extend winning run to 3rd day on buying in Airtel & Reliance Industries

Mumbai: Extending the winning run to the third day, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Thursday on buying in heavyweight stocks Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share Sensex advanced 226.85 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 76,759.81 in a volatile trade amid the monthly expire day. The NSE Nifty went up by 86.40 points or 0.37 per cent to 23,249.50.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers.

Tata Motors tanked over 7 per cent after the firm reported a 22 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,578 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024, impacted by a decline in revenue from its passenger and commercial vehicles divisions. ITC Hotels, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Zomato and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other laggards.

Among BSE sectoral indices, oil & gas jumped 1.59 per cent, energy (1.52 per cent), realty (1.49 per cent), healthcare (1.14 per cent) and telecom (1.08 per cent).

BSE consumer discretionary, IT, consumer durables, teck, services and BSE Focused IT were the laggards.

As many as 2,138 stocks advanced while 1,812 declined and 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 86.62 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a strong US dollar amid a hawkish tone of the US Federal Reserve.