Senco Gold & Diamonds announces launch of exclusive jewellery offer for Rath Yatra

Kolkata: Senco Gold & Diamonds has announced the launch of a special offer to commemorate the auspicious festival of Rath Yatra also known as the Festival of Chariots with exquisite jewellery that radiates grace and beauty.

Rath Yatra, also known as the Festival of Chariots, is an important Hindu festival that takes places every year, during the summer.

Rath Yatra is celebrated around the world, but the most famous and largest celebrations take place in Odisha and also in West Bengal.

Senco Gold & Diamonds has designed a selection of unique jewellery pieces specifically inspired by the symbolism and grandeur of Rath Yatra.

Our expert craftsmen have incorporated intricate motifs of deities, chariots, and auspicious symbols into these extraordinary designs, paying homage to the rich cultural heritage associated with this revered

festival.

Each piece of jewellery is crafted with utmost care, using hallmarked gold, ensuring that they become cherished heirlooms that can be passed down through generations.

Commenting on the occasion, Joita Sen, Director of Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “We at Senco Gold & Diamonds understand the significance of Rath Yatra and the auspiciousness of buying jewellery during this time. Our team of skilled artisans and designers have meticulously crafted a stunning collection of jewellery pieces that perfectly blends tradition with contemporary style. From intricately designed gold pendants to meenakari earrings, we have something to suit every taste and

preference.”

To enhance your Rath Yatra experience, Senco Gold & Diamonds is offering an irresistible discount of up to 10 per cent off on Diamond Value.

The brand is also offering up to 25 per cent off in making charges on Diamond Jewellery, upto 35 per cent off in making charges on Gold Jewellery and 0 per cent Deduction on exchange of Old Gold.

This remarkable opportunity allows you to indulge in the splendour of our creations while also embracing the spirit of Rath Yatra and can effortlessly grace the chariot processions and traditional ceremonies with timeless

elegance.