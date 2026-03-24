Sembcrop & BPCL JV wins tender to supply green hydrogen to NRL

New Delhi: NeuEN Green Energy, a joint venture between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and a unit of Sembcorp Industries, has secured a major contract to supply 10,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) at a record-low price of Rs 279 per kg.

The project, awarded through a competitive bidding process, marks the lowest green hydrogen tariff discovered in India so far. Other bids in the tender were also closely clustered at Rs 280 and Rs 281 per kg, reflecting increasing cost competitiveness and maturity in the sector.

Under the agreement, NeuEN will set up a green hydrogen production facility at NRL’s refinery in Assam on a build-own-operate basis. The company will supply gaseous green hydrogen to the refinery over a 25-year period.

The project covers end-to-end execution, including design, engineering, construction, commissioning, and long-term operations and maintenance. Commercial operations are expected to begin in 2028.

The facility will integrate renewable energy with advanced storage systems to ensure reliable, round-the-clock hydrogen supply, supporting the refinery’s decarbonisation efforts.

BPCL Chairman & MD Sanjay Khanna said the project represents a key step in building a future-ready and resilient energy portfolio. Through NeuEN, the company aims to strengthen its presence across the green hydrogen value chain.

Sembcorp officials said the win aligns with their strategy to advance low-carbon energy solutions and scale up green hydrogen deployment in India. They added that the record tariff highlights the importance of structured long-term offtake agreements in driving

down costs.