Sembcorp Green Infra recognised for commitment to exemplary health, safety & wellbeing by BSC

Gurugram: Sembcorp’s renewable energy arm Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd (SGIL) has won the British Safety Council’s (BSC) International Safety (Distinction) Award 2023, which recognises commitment to exemplary health, safety, and wellbeing management. This is SGIL’s second consecutive win of the (Distinction) award.

The award is an acknowledgement of SGIL’s ongoing initiatives in processes and practices towards keeping workplaces healthy and safe during the calendar year 2022.

A Nithyanand, CEO of SGIL, said, “As a leading green and sustainable energy player and one of the largest self-operators in the region, occupational health and safety is a high priority at Sembcorp. This award affirms our efforts to protect our employees at work, and we will continue to focus on the health, safety, and wellbeing of our people.”

Congratulating SGIL on their win, Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, said, “The British Safety Council applauds Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd on their achievement. The award is in recognition of their commitment and hard work to keep their employees and workplaces free of injury and ill

health.”

“The vision of British Safety Council is that no one should be injured or made ill through their work – anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires more than complying with legislation.”