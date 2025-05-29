Sembcorp bags 150 MW solar project

Singapore: Sembcorp Industries, through its wholly-owned renewables subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra Pvt Ltd (SGIPL), has received the Letter of Award from SJVN Ltd for a contracted capacity of 150MW solar power project with a 300MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

This build-own-operate project is part of SJVN’s 1.2GW tender for Inter State Transmission System-connected solar projects with 600MW/2.4GWh of BESS capacity.

Subject to the execution of a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SJVN and upon completion of the Project, it will supply solar power and support peak electricity demand for four hours daily through the BESS. Commercial operations are expected to begin within 24 months from the date of signing the PPA. The Project will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt.

This is Sembcorp’s second solar-energy storage hybrid project in India, increasing Sembcorp’s gross renewables capacity in India to 6.3GW. The award of the project is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share & net tangible assets per share of Sembcorp for financial year ending Dec 31, 2025.