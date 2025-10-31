Select Jio users to get free access to Google AI Pro: RIL

New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Thursday said its artificial intelligence arm Reliance Intelligence has partnered with Google to offer free access to Google AI Pro for 18 months, worth Rs 35,100 to select Jio 5G users initially.

The Reliance-Google offer includes higher access to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research, 2 TB of cloud storage, etc, a statement said.

The development follows an announcement by OpenAI to offer ‘ChatGPT Go’, which supports higher query limits and more image generation, free for one year to users in India

who sign up during a limited-time promotional period beginning November 4.

“Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered - where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow,” RIL Chairman Mukesh D Ambani said.

OpenAI ChatGPT Go, at present, is priced at Rs 399 per month.

“Google, in partnership with Reliance Intelligence, will begin rolling out Google’s AI Pro plan with its latest version of Google Gemini to eligible Jio users free of charge for 18 months. This 18-month offer is worth Rs 35,100,” RIL said in a statement.

The access will be given to unlimited 5G plan subscribers of Jio in the age group of 18-25 years and will swiftly expand to include every Jio customer nationwide in the shortest time possible.

Reliance has also announced a partnership with Google Cloud to broaden access to its advanced AI hardware accelerators, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), to enable more organisations to train and deploy larger, more complex AI models.

The collaborations aim to deliver faster inferencing to help execute highly demanding projects and accelerate AI adoption across the broader India AI ecosystem.

The expanded collaboration between Reliance and Google also establishes Reliance Intelligence as a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud, driving the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across Indian organisations.