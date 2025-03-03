SEIL Energy, IIT-Madras join hands to develop groundbreaking carbon capture technology

New Delhi: SEIL Energy India Limited (SEIL), one of the largest independent power producers (IPP) in India, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, have joined forces to develop a groundbreaking carbon capture technology.

This innovative project, supported by SEIL’s CSR initiative, has resulted in the creation of ‘Chemogel’, a patented (IIT-Madras) nanoparticle-based solvent that significantly enhances carbon capture efficiency.

The revolutionary research is supported by SEIL as its corporate social responsibility (Rs 7.1 million).

Raghav Trivedi, CEO – SEIL Energy India Limited, said, “We are proud to partner with IIT-Madras on this project. Our collaboration has the potential to transform industrial carbon capture processes, and we are excited to take this technology to the next level. This breakthrough aligns with our commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint.”

Chemogel, the amino derived microgelated solvent developed through this collaboration, has demonstrated better performance in lab tests as compared to conventional amine-based solutions. It outperforms traditional amine-based solvents with higher carbon capture rates, improved regeneration efficiency at atmospheric and higher operating temperatures, and improved SO2 tolerance.

A team from the Department of Chemical Engineering, led by Prof. Jitendra Sangwai, along with his research scholar Yogendra Kumar is partnering with SEIL Energy India Limited to develop novel methods for carbon capture. Prof. Sangwai is establishing a pilot plant demonstrator to facilitate improved carbon capture from coal fired power plant stacks.

According to Prof. Sangwai, decarbonising industrial clusters is crucial for achieving net-zero transition, which cannot be accomplished without large-scale, industry-oriented carbon capture and sequestration technology.

Yogendra Kumar added that the pilot studies aim to optimize the performance of Chemogel technology in accordance with established standards in actual industrial operating conditions.

The breakthrough has significant implications for the development of more efficient and effective carbon capture technologies, which are crucial in the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change. SEIL Energy and IIT Madras are committed to further developing and deploying this technology to support a sustainable future.