Seeking Consensus on AI and Copyright’, says Ashwini Vaishnaw at AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & IT, and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday stated that the government is seeking a broad consensus on the complex relationship between AI and copyright, as India seeks to put itself at the centre of the global discourse on artificial intelligence.



Vaishnaw took part in a fireside chat with Charles Rivkin, Chairman & CEO, Motion Picture Association, on the future of artificial intelligence and the creative economy at the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi on Monday. The session, titled ‘Rewarding Our Creative Future in the Age of AI – Strengthening India Through Innovation, Trust, and Talent’, was presented by the Motion Picture Association in association with FICCI, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Creative First.

“The challenges between AI and copyright are very, very complex, and at this summit, we are looking to build some sort of consensus on this,” Vaishnaw said. He emphasised that creators need to be enabled to protect their copyrights, using AI as an enabler to enhance growth and innovation.

Rivkin said, “This is a transformative frontier for the global creative industries, and AI can and must be used to expand creativity in a responsible way, but we also need strong copyright protections to continue to drive investment and turn our creative ingenuity into global exports.”

Rajiv Aggarwal, Chair of the FICCI IPR Committee, emphasised the need for a balanced intellectual property ecosystem to ensure India’s leadership as a cultural and economic powerhouse in the age of AI.

The Summit, hosted at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has attracted the heads of 20 nations, along with ministerial-level representation from 45 countries, making India an important stakeholder in creating an inclusive and trusted AI ecosystem.