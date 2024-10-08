Securitisation volumes to touch `60k crore in second qtr, cross `2.1 lakh crore in FY25

Mumbai: Securitisation volumes are estimated to have surged to Rs 60,000 crore in the July-September quarter, and are likely to cross Rs 2.1 lakh crore in the current financial year, a report said on Monday.

Lenders had raised over Rs 45,000 crore through securitisation of loans in the first quarter of the fiscal and Rs 1.9 lakh crore in FY24.

Typically, lenders bundle up future receivables on a set of loans they have made and sell it to other entities at a discount, which helps them meet their liquidity needs.

The Rs 60,000 crore expected to be achieved in the second quarter is 36 per cent higher than the preceding June quarter and a 31 per cent jump over the volumes in the same period year-ago, domestic ratings agency Icra said in the report.

Without naming HDFC Bank which has guided towards adopting this route, the agency said large private sector lenders are driving the volumes to improve their credit-to-deposit ratio amid the low deposit growth.

“The securitisation volumes in the current year would benefit from participation of private sector banks as originators, given the challenges being faced to raise deposits while the credit demand remains strong,” Icra’s group head for structured finance ratings Abhishek Dafria said.

He said the September quarter saw 35 per cent of the volumes originating from private sector banks, which is a huge jump given the past experience where such lenders used to be non-existent as originators.

Driven by the need to tackle the asset quality mismatches, non-bank finance companies continue to raise funding through securitisation route, he said.

Securitisation is largely being done through the issuance of pass-through certificates (PTCs) in the current fiscal while the proportion of direct sell-down or direct assignments (DA) has reduced, the agency said.

Vehicle loan receivables continue to form the highest market share among the various asset classes being securitised, given the presence of large-size NBFCs in this space in the market as well as the moderate tenure of the product, it said.

Mortgage-backed loans such as home loans or loan against property continue to face challenges in the PTC market, given their longer tenure as well as interest rate risks, which act as a deterrent for investors, it added.