Securitisation jumps 9% to Rs 2.55L crore in FY26

Mumbai: Securitisation deals grew 9 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 2.55 lakh crore in 2025-26, a report said on Wednesday.



The January-March quarter alone witnessed a 20 per cent year-on-year jump in activity to take the overall transactions to Rs 65,000 crore, the report by Crisil Ratings said.

The surge was led by significant growth in originations by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which clocked a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in value, it said, adding that banks’ originations were muted and accounted for only 3 per cent of the total value in FY26 against 26 per cent in the previous fiscal.

The overall securitisation market remains concentrated, with the top originators accounting for the majority share, although there has been some broad-based activity of late.

The total number of originators increased to over 190 in fiscal 2026 from 175 in fiscal 2025, and the share of the top 20 originators dipped to 65 per cent from 71 per cent, it said.

“Increased NBFC activity reinforces the attractiveness of securitisation as a strong alternative fund-raising tool, especially for mid-sized players,” its director Aparna Kirubakaran said.