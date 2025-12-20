Second meeting of IES taskforce held to review Version 0.2 Strategy & Architecture documents

New Delhi: The second meeting of the India Energy Stack (IES) Taskforce was held on Friday with participation from members of the Taskforce and representatives from the Ministry of Power, regulators, industry and academia.

The meeting reviewed Version 0.2 drafts of the IES Strategy and Architecture documents, prepared following guidance from the inaugural meeting convened by the Ministry of Power. The Taskforce reiterated its vision of IES as India’s Digital Public Infrastructure for the power sector, anchored in modularity, interoperability, standards-led design and practical implementability.

The updated Strategy document places sharper emphasis on execution, proposing development of IES through complete “use case packages.” It introduces a structured framework to prioritise early use cases, maps existing national digital platforms relevant to the power sector, and strengthens data governance, including the case for a National Power Sector Data Policy. The Architecture document Version 0.2 focuses on trust and security, outlining elements such as digital identity, verifiable credentials, secure APIs, auditability and policy-as-code for consistent rule enforcement. These will be supported by sandboxes, reference implementations and defined conformance pathways to speed up adoption. As part of an accelerator programme, pilot DISCOMs have been asked to implement inter-state peer-to-peer power trading using the specified APIs.

Addressing the meeting, REC Chairman & MD Jitendra Srivastava said the India Energy Stack is a transformational step towards a unified, future-ready digital power sector, with REC working alongside the Ministry of Power and stakeholders to deliver scalable solutions. The project is slated for completion by July 2026.