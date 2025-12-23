Second edition of Handicrafts Expo Narsapur 2025 inaugurated in Andhra

Narsapur: The 2nd edition of Handicrafts Expo Narsapur – 2025, being organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) from December 20 to 24, 2025 at the International Lace Trade Centre (ILTC), Narsapur, Andhra Pradesh, was inaugurated on Monday by Bommidi Nayakar, MLA, Narsapuram.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the august presence of Chadalavada Nagarani IAS, Collector, West Godavari District along with Lakshman Rao Atkuri, Regional Director, O/o Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) Chennai, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India; K N Tulasi Rao, Member, CoA-EPCH and ILTC Convenor; Ravi K Passi, Member, CoA-EPCH; R K Verma, Executive Director, EPCH; other senior officials and members of the Council from Andhra Pradesh.

EPCH is a nodal institution for promoting exports of handicrafts from the Country to various destinations of the world and projecting India’s image abroad as reliable supplier of high quality of handicrafts goods & services.

The overall Handicrafts exports during the year 2024-25 was Rs 33,123 crore ($3,918 million) informed by R K Verma, Executive Director-EPCH.