SECI organises stakeholders’ conference on theme of ‘Amrit Urja for Viksit Bharat 2047’

New Delhi: Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) marked Seva Parv with a Seva Samvaad on the theme “Amrit Urja for Viksit Bharat 2047” at the Ashoka Hall, Manekshaw Centre, Delhi, on Saturday. The event, coinciding with SECI’s Foundation Day, celebrated 14 years of advancing renewable energy in India. The gathering brought together policymakers, industry leaders, financiers, and experts to discuss India’s renewable energy milestones and its future pathway to a clean and energy-secure nation. Akash Tripathi, MD, SECI, in his welcome address, stressed innovative models to overcome sectoral challenges. He noted the importance of export markets for green molecules, falling storage costs, long-term pumped hydro, and enabling adoption through market mechanisms to meet rising commercial and industrial demand.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE and Chairman, SECI, underlined SECI’s role in bridging market gaps through transparent bidding and payment security frameworks. He said SECI’s portfolio now includes green hydrogen, wind, hybrids, and storage, and called for stronger collaboration with States, DISCOMs, and private developers. He also suggested deeper engagement with the International Solar Alliance to bolster international efforts. Other dignitaries—Ramesh Babu V, Member, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, and Vineet Mittal, Chairman, AVAADA—praised India’s renewable transition, highlighting its contribution to sustainable development and the potential of emerging technologies. Two thematic sessions—“Leading the Change: India’s Renewable Energy Success Story” and “The Next Leap: India’s Clean Energy Pathway to 2047”—focused on achievements and the long-term vision. The event reaffirmed India’s global leadership in renewable energy, with SECI positioned as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and market development.