Sebi to look into RTI request on spike in sensex put options

New Delhi: The dept of financial services (DFS) within the ministry of finance has forwarded an RTI request by Janak Keshriya, a politician, about an alleged wrongdoing in BSE sensex options to defraud investors, to markets regulator Sebi, requesting it to send a detailed report on an urgent basis. The issue was first raised by Millenium Post earlier.

The dept of economic affairs also informed Keshriya that his letter for information was sent to Sebi and the markets regulator will send the info to him.

In his letter to the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Keshriya, general secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) drew the minister’s attention to unusual price movement in sensex put options on November 13, 2025.

On that day “there was unusual spike in the premium of sensex put options, particularly in the final minutes of trading.”

According to him the moot point was “how deep out of the money puts could suddenly surge in value despite no major movement in the index.”

Following this, the dept of economic affairs said that the information sought by Keshriya was “under the control of Sebi.”

Accordingly, the dept sent the letter to Sebi to directly provide the info to Keshriya.

On their part, DFS said that Sebi was requested to send a “detailed report in the matter to the dept urgently.”

In his letter Keshriya questioned how on Nov 13, 2025, all the put options in BSE sensex for strikes in 81,000, 81,500, 82,000 and 82,500, touched highs of Rs 20 together exactly at the same time (at around 2.58pm).

Additionally, the volumes in these puts at that time were about 10 times the regular volumes.

Keshriya also questioned how prices of put options at sensex 83,500 went up from Re 1

to Re 39.