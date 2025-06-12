Sebi sets minimum two PAC meets yearly for commodity exchanges

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday directed stock exchanges with commodity segments to ensure their Product Advisory Committees (PACs) meet at least twice a year, or more frequently if necessary.

However, in the case of agricultural commodities, the PAC is required to meet at least once annually.

Sebi’s ‘Master Circular for Commodity Derivatives Segment’ in August 2023 issued various compliance requirements for stock exchanges and clearing corporations operating in the commodity derivatives

segment.

As per the Master Circular, each stock exchange is mandated to constitute a Product Advisory Committee for every group or complex of commodities that share common stakeholders or value chain participants, and on which derivatives are either currently traded or proposed to be introduced.