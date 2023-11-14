Sebi resolves over 3,500 complaints through SCORES in October

New Delhi: Sebi has disposed of 3,533 complaints against companies and market intermediaries through its online grievance redressal system SCORES in October, according to the data released by the capital markets regulator.

As many as 16 complaints were pending for more than three months on SCORES as of October-end, involving 12 entities such as SBI Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, JSW Steel Ltd, Waree Renewable Technologies Ltd, Sundaram Mutual Fund and Tirupati Fincorp Ltd.

At the beginning of October, there were 5,259 complaints pending and 3,369 fresh complaints were received, as per the data released by Sebi on Monday. The regulator said it had 5,083 pending actionable complaints as of October-end, excluding 12 complaints that were under regulatory actions or legal proceedings. Further, Sebi noted that it had received 159 reviews of complaints. A complainant can request a review within 15 days after the disposal of their complaint.

These complaints, which were disposed of during the October 16-31 period, can also be reviewed during the next month for further action.