Sebi removes 70K misleading social media posts & handles: Narayan

Mumbai: Markets regulator Sebi, in consultation with social media platforms, has removed 70,000 misleading handles and posts since the implementation of the fin-influencer framework last year, said its whole-time member Ananth Narayan G on Friday.

Amid concerns over foreign portfolio investors selling equities, the Sebi’s whole-time member said the overall flows are not as bad as one would imagine and stressed that they “remain invested” in India. The unregistered investment advisors and research analysts are a “menace” who are cashing in on the rising interest in investments, he said.

“Since October 2024, Sebi has worked with social media companies to bring down over 70,000 misleading handles/posts,” he said while addressing an event organised by registered investment advisors here.

He sought the advisors’ help in ensuring compliance and mentioned the UPI ‘Payright’ handle to help identify Sebi-registered entities and the optional Centralised Fee Collection Mechanism as Sebi’s efforts in the direction.

Narayan also offered a nuanced take on the FPI outflows, stressing that the situation is not as bad, but added that we should not be complacent as India needs foreign savings.

“Notwithstanding recent trends, overall, FPI flows have not been as bad as one might perhaps imagine today,” Narayan said. As of February 2025, FPIs held Rs 62 lakh crore or over $700 billion of Indian equities, and about Rs 5.9 lakh crores or $68 billion in debt, he said.

The last five years have seen $54 billion of foreign flows into equity and debt, which is much higher than the $19 billion in the prior five years, he said.

The onus is on us, and we will need to deliver sustained growth, stable macros, and governance to keep their interest, he said.