‘Sebi officials hesitant to make asset details public citing privacy’

Mumbai: Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said senior officials at the capital markets regulator are uncomfortable with publicly disclosing their asset details due to privacy concerns.

He said the committee report on managing conflicts of interest—which recommends mandatory disclosure of financial assets and liabilities for officials above the chief general manager level—will be taken up at the next board meeting.

Pandey said officials have no objection to sharing the information internally with an independent office, but are hesitant about making

it public.

He added that the Sebi board is largely aligned with most of the committee’s recommendations, and their implementation will be discussed soon.

The committee was one of the first major initiatives undertaken by Pandey after taking charge, following allegations of conflict-of-interest lapses against his predecessor, Madhabi Puri Buch.

Pandey also said Sebi is considering a common regulation for fund managers across industries—including AIFs, mutual funds and PMS—to streamline qualifications and reduce compliance costs.

A unified framework, he said, would remove inconsistencies and shorten approval timelines.

He noted that amendments to listing obligations and disclosure requirements (LODR) will be extensive and take time to finalise.

Pandey further acknowledged that the Innovators Growth Platform has not gained traction and suggested it could be leveraged by emerging sectors such as space tech and defence manufacturing for fundraising.