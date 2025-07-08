Sebi mulls relaxing curbs on business activities of MFs

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed allowing asset management companies (AMCs) or their subsidiaries to offer additional services related to fund management, such as acting as Points of Presence (POP) for pension schemes and serving as global distributors for the funds they manage or advise.

Presently, AMCs and their subsidiaries are only allowed to provide services which are in the nature of management and advisory of pooled funds.

On Points of Presence (POP) for pension funds, Sebi proposed that subsidiaries of AMCs registered as pension fund managers may be allowed to offer POP services and receive compensation as permitted by PFRDA, according to its consultation paper.

However, AMCs should ensure that the interests of mutual fund investors are not affected.

Currently, AMC subsidiaries can act as POP for pension funds under the direct plan, but they are not allowed to receive any commission or fees directly or indirectly from investors or pension funds.

On global distribution, Sebi suggested that AMCs can market and sell only direct plans of their mutual funds (even internationally). AMCs may continue to do this through overseas subsidiaries. However, they cannot receive any commission or fees for distributing direct plans.

On distributing other non-MF schemes globally, AMCs may be allowed to distribute other than mutual fund schemes managed or advised by them outside India through their subsidiaries. This is subject to compliance with relevant regulations. Also, Sebi has proposed relaxing the broad basing requirement and permitting AMCs to serve pooled non-broad based funds.