Sebi mandates disclosure of registration number on social media posts

New Delhi: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday directed all regulated entities and their agents to prominently display their registered name and registration number on social media platforms when posting securities market-related content.

The directive covers stock brokers, mutual funds, asset management companies, investment advisers, research analysts, alternative investment funds and portfolio managers, among others.

In a circular, Sebi said the move aims to help investors distinguish content shared by Sebi-regulated entities and their agents from posts by unregistered individuals, amid the growing use of social media. The measure is intended to enhance transparency and investor protection.

Entities with a single Sebi registration must display their registered name and number on their social media homepage and at the start of each post or video. Those with multiple registrations must provide a link listing all registrations and disclose relevant details in each post. Agents are required to mention both their own and their principal entity’s registration details. The norms will take effect from May 1, 2026.